US Supreme Court terminates constitutional right to abortion
JOHANNESBURG - Women in the US will no longer be able terminate unwanted pregnancies at four months after the US Supreme Court revoked their right to abort.
The court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on Friday, which recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.
This has handed a huge victory to Republicans and religious conservatives who wanted to limit or ban the procedure.
The US Supreme Court, through its conservative majority, upheld a republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks.
The vote was 5-4 to overturn the ruling, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing separately to say he would have upheld the Mississippi law, but not taken the additional step of erasing the precedent altogether.
But the justices held that the Roe v. Wade decision that allowed abortions performed before a foetus would be viable outside the womb, between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy had been wrongly decided.
This was because the US Constitution makes no specific mention of abortion rights.
A draft version of the ruling written by conservative justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was likely to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked in May, igniting a political firestorm.
Friday's ruling by Alito largely tracks that leaked draft.
This article first appeared on 702 : US Supreme Court terminates constitutional right to abortion
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109476613_woman-with-a-pregnancy-test.html?vti=n0b8n3eybnrscru446-1-36
More from World
'This is not over' - US President after Supreme Court overturns abortion rights
US President Joe Biden condemned the ruling overturning "Roe v Wade" in an address to the nation.Read More
[PICS] SA pup tracked down at Paris airport after 'forgotten' in cargo hold
South African pup Jack Sparrow has been reunited with his owners in France after an eventful Ethiopian Airlines flight from CPT.Read More
News and views from around the world with Helen Seeney
Deutsche Welle's Helen Seeney and Lester Kiewet had a conversation about the latest in Europe.Read More
'Vladimir Putin’s face is unrecognisably swollen – everybody can see that'
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Irina Filatova - history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN on the Russian president's health.Read More
China to censor social media comments before publication
The Chinese government is tightening its already vice-like grip on the internet.Read More
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall to split
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
The World View: 19 children, two teachers shot dead at a Texas school
Refilwe speaks to UK journalist Adam Gilchrist about the news making headlines around the world.Read More
John Cena warms the heart of Ukrainian fan with Down Syndrome
To protect him psychologically, his mother made up a story about going on a trip to find wrestling champion John Cena.Read More
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa.Read More