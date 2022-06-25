[PHOTOS] Caramel falls in septic tank. CGH SPCA rescues beloved local horse





The beautiful people at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA shared an uplifting story of the incredible rescue of a horse named Caramel and its will to survive.

In February – on Valentine's Day – a worker saw Caramel stuck in a septic tank pit.

His manager immediately called the SPCA who arrived on the scene shortly after.

“When I arrived, I honestly thought the horse was dead,” said Tracy from the SPCA’s Horse Care Unit.“Apparently, kids had let her out of her paddock.”

Poor Caramel was exhausted, dehydrated, and in shock but with the help of a local farmer they managed to lift her out.

She was weak and dehydrated but after fluids and medication began eating some oat hay.

As the weeks went by, she became strong again.

The day arrived recently when her family came to fetch her to take her home again.

Click here for more detail about Caramel’s rescue – and more information about the excellent work the Cape of Good Hope SPCA does.

Images courtesy of Cape of Good Hope SPCA