NGO transforms unwanted cloth masks into sanitary pads for the underprivileged
South Africans are now mask-free after health minister Joe Phaahla repealed the last three remaining Covid regulations on the 23rd of June 2022.
So what are we supposed to do with all the cloth masks we collected over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic?
Before you think of tossing your unwanted cloth masks into the trash, there's a way in which you can re-use it.
Women's empowerment programme, GoDiva is upcycling cloth masks, by transforming them into sanitary pads which is being donated to the underprivileged.
The GoDiva empowerment programme is a project which forms part of the non-profit organisation Heavenly Haven.
You can donate to Heavenly Haven and support any of their other projects which include assisting the elderly and feeding hungry children.
