Students illegally benefitting from NSFAS funding will be nailed - Nzimande





Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande at a media briefing on 18 January 2021. Picture: GCIS.

Higher Education and Training Minister, Blade Nzimande has warned that students who are found to have illegally benefitted from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will face criminal charges.

Nzimande gave an update on NSFAS funding for the 2022 academic year in Pretoria on Friday.

He said his department, together with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), will be looking for students whose applications have been approved despite not qualifying.

Government cannot allow NSFAS money to be abused, Nzimande said.

"Those who are abusing it must be nailed because they are actually stealing from the poor. Too many, I'm told."

Nzimande also cited an example of "a hugely successful senior official in government" whose children are receiving NSFAS funding. "How come!" he exclaimed.

