Students illegally benefitting from NSFAS funding will be nailed - Nzimande
Higher Education and Training Minister, Blade Nzimande has warned that students who are found to have illegally benefitted from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will face criminal charges.
Nzimande gave an update on NSFAS funding for the 2022 academic year in Pretoria on Friday.
He said his department, together with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), will be looking for students whose applications have been approved despite not qualifying.
Government cannot allow NSFAS money to be abused, Nzimande said.
"Those who are abusing it must be nailed because they are actually stealing from the poor. Too many, I'm told."
Nzimande also cited an example of "a hugely successful senior official in government" whose children are receiving NSFAS funding. "How come!" he exclaimed.
This article first appeared on EWN : Students illegally benefitting from NSFAS funding will be nailed - Nzimande
More from Local
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
Zuma on Zondo final report: It is 'unlawful and filled with gossip'
The Jacob Zuma Foundation is showing nothing but contempt for the findings of the commission of enquiry into state capture.Read More
City of CT offers reward for reporting of electricity infrastructure vandalism
The City’s Pollsmoor Electricity Substation in Tokai was severely vandalised during a recent bout of load shedding.Read More
[PICS] SA pup tracked down at Paris airport after 'forgotten' in cargo hold
South African pup Jack Sparrow has been reunited with his owners in France after an eventful Ethiopian Airlines flight from CPT.Read More
NGO transforms unwanted cloth masks into sanitary pads for the underprivileged
GoDiva empowerment programme's latest initiative is upcycling thousands of cloth masks into sanitary pads for those in need.Read More
Patrice Motsepe calls for the protection of media freedom
Motsepe said the best legacy to leave for the younger generation is to ensure the media remains independent, objective and accurate.Read More
Cape Town's K9 unit sniffs out copious amount of narcotics across the city
Xena the sniffer dog led metro police officers to a consignment of drugs in Parkwood and Goodwood which included heroin and tik.Read More
[PHOTOS] Caramel falls in septic tank. CGH SPCA rescues beloved local horse
Sometimes humans can be so awesome. Thank goodness for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA!Read More