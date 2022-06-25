Patrice Motsepe calls for the protection of media freedom
JOHANNESBURG - President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) - Patrice Motsepe has called for media freedom to be protected at all costs in South Africa.
Motsepe was addressing the South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) on Saturday on the efforts of protecting media freedom and its independence in Parktown, Johannesburg.
The CAF president lauded journalists for their role in nation-building and holding the government accountable.
Motsepe said the best legacy to leave for the younger generation is to ensure the media remains independent, objective and accurate.
“This is our humble appreciation to the excellent work that the South African National Editor’s Forum and journalists throughout the country are doing. But I think more than that just to emphasise the unique and critical role that journalists have to play in every country. We need journalism, and I say this with respect, as much as we need independent judges and the whole of the other infrastructure that are essential for our democracy.’’
This article first appeared on EWN : Patrice Motsepe calls for the protection of media freedom
