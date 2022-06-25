[PICS] SA pup tracked down at Paris airport after 'forgotten' in cargo hold
A local family has reported a happy ending after their beloved dog, Jack Sparrow "went missing" after being put on an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Paris.
The pup was to be reunited with his owners who'd moved to France, after being cared for by their parents in Cape Town.
The family posted urgent appeals on social media to help track down Jack Sparrow when their son and his wife arrived at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris to find no sign of their dog.
It later emerged that he'd been forgotten on the plane with no food and water.
Jack flew yesterday from Cape Town on flight ET 846 to Addis Ababa to connect with flight ET 734 to Paris. He never arrived. @flyethiopian is not answering as to his whereabouts. Retweet and retweet pls until we find Jack. @Just_A_Driver24 @alfred_cabonena @BradvB4 pic.twitter.com/Ls4CKeNwPs— Sailor1959 (@Sailor19592) June 16, 2022
A day later the family posted: "Wonderful news guys. Jack has been found."
The beloved pet had apparently been left in the cargo hold of the plane.
"I don't fully buy into the story but Jack is in high spirits and my son will collect him first thing in the morning."
After much searching and phoning poor Jack was eventually found at Charles de Gaul Airport, Paris. He spent the whole day in the hold on the plane. @Just_A_Driver24 check the report. pic.twitter.com/W2Iak1VFqQ— Sailor1959 (@Sailor19592) June 17, 2022
"It seems the dog has been left behind in the plane. They forgot to unload him," wrote a supervisor in the official report.
"This should not happen again."
Source : https://twitter.com/Sailor19592/status/1537708400401952773/photo/1
More from Local
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
Zuma on Zondo final report: It is 'unlawful and filled with gossip'
The Jacob Zuma Foundation is showing nothing but contempt for the findings of the commission of enquiry into state capture.Read More
City of CT offers reward for reporting of electricity infrastructure vandalism
The City’s Pollsmoor Electricity Substation in Tokai was severely vandalised during a recent bout of load shedding.Read More
Students illegally benefitting from NSFAS funding will be nailed - Nzimande
Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande said government cannot allow NSFAS money to be abused.Read More
NGO transforms unwanted cloth masks into sanitary pads for the underprivileged
GoDiva empowerment programme's latest initiative is upcycling thousands of cloth masks into sanitary pads for those in need.Read More
Patrice Motsepe calls for the protection of media freedom
Motsepe said the best legacy to leave for the younger generation is to ensure the media remains independent, objective and accurate.Read More
Cape Town's K9 unit sniffs out copious amount of narcotics across the city
Xena the sniffer dog led metro police officers to a consignment of drugs in Parkwood and Goodwood which included heroin and tik.Read More
[PHOTOS] Caramel falls in septic tank. CGH SPCA rescues beloved local horse
Sometimes humans can be so awesome. Thank goodness for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA!Read More
More from Lifestyle
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
Bronze sculpture lets Londoners dine with the world's endangered animals
'The Wild Table of Love' in London's Paternoster Square gives the public an opportunity to sit down with sculptures of animals.Read More
Understanding vitiligo: 'It is not infectious or life-threatening' says expert
Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati on the cause and treatment of the skin condition on this World Vitiligo Day.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
[PHOTOS] Caramel falls in septic tank. CGH SPCA rescues beloved local horse
Sometimes humans can be so awesome. Thank goodness for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA!Read More
'When The Dust settles' - a life affirming story on surviving disaster
Pippa Hudson talks to author and disaster expert Lucy Easthope on her new book titled 'When The Dust Settles'.Read More
Unplugged: Saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane says music is a tool for healing
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to composer and saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane about his newest project and the role music plays in his life.Read More
Makers Landing on its educational food programme for kids this school holiday
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Hannerie Visser, food curator at Makers Landing, about the launch of their Mini Makers food camp for school kids.Read More
Chickenpox not related to chickens: NICD explains disease naming conventions
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jaqueline Weyer, a lead scientist on special viral pathogens reference laboratory at National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
More from World
'This is not over' - US President after Supreme Court overturns abortion rights
US President Joe Biden condemned the ruling overturning "Roe v Wade" in an address to the nation.Read More
US Supreme Court terminates constitutional right to abortion
The court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on Thursday, which recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.Read More
News and views from around the world with Helen Seeney
Deutsche Welle's Helen Seeney and Lester Kiewet had a conversation about the latest in Europe.Read More
'Vladimir Putin’s face is unrecognisably swollen – everybody can see that'
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Irina Filatova - history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN on the Russian president's health.Read More
China to censor social media comments before publication
The Chinese government is tightening its already vice-like grip on the internet.Read More
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall to split
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
The World View: 19 children, two teachers shot dead at a Texas school
Refilwe speaks to UK journalist Adam Gilchrist about the news making headlines around the world.Read More
John Cena warms the heart of Ukrainian fan with Down Syndrome
To protect him psychologically, his mother made up a story about going on a trip to find wrestling champion John Cena.Read More
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa.Read More