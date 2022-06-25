Danny Jordaan re-elected SAFA President in a landslide victory
<span style="font-size:12.0pt;mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman"; color:black">Danny Jordaan has been re-elected as the South African Football Association (SAFA) President.
Jordaan retained his position in a landslide victory against presidential candidates Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng. He received 186 votes, while Ledwaba obtained 27 votes and Mohlabeng only received eight votes.
The SAFA electoral congress took place at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday.
The 70-year-old will now serve a third term at the helm of SAFA.
The build-up to the congress has been dramatic with at least three court attempts to prevent the election going ahead by SAFA members.
