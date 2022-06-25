Danny Jordaan re-elected SAFA President in a landslide victory

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 25 June 2022 6:38 PM
Zuma on Zondo final report: It is 'unlawful and filled with gossip' The Jacob Zuma Foundation is showing nothing but contempt for the findings of the commission of enquiry into state capture. 25 June 2022 3:01 PM
City of CT offers reward for reporting of electricity infrastructure vandalism The City’s Pollsmoor Electricity Substation in Tokai was severely vandalised during a recent bout of load shedding. 25 June 2022 1:33 PM
View all Local
'This is not over' - US President after Supreme Court overturns abortion rights US President Joe Biden condemned the ruling overturning "Roe v Wade" in an address to the nation. 25 June 2022 5:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should start implementing Zondo recommendations on named ministers' Motheo Khoaripe interviews Moepeng Talane, investigative journalist at Corruption Watch 23 June 2022 7:37 PM
Electoral reform is vital, the president ought to fear the people - Maimane Mandy Weiner spoke to One SA leader, Mmusi Maimane, about Chief Justice Zondo’s recommendation that a president be directly electe... 23 June 2022 3:55 PM
View all Politics
Eskom granted court interdict against illegal wage strike The struggling power utility is blaming the ongoing unprotected labour action by its employees for its decision to further plunge... 24 June 2022 6:01 PM
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage' John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report. 24 June 2022 11:29 AM
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to strike action at power stations In a statement, the power utility said that some of its employees were on an unprotected strike over salaries after negotiations d... 24 June 2022 10:26 AM
View all Business
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 25 June 2022 6:38 PM
Bronze sculpture lets Londoners dine with the world's endangered animals 'The Wild Table of Love' in London's Paternoster Square gives the public an opportunity to sit down with sculptures of animals. 25 June 2022 5:53 PM
Understanding vitiligo: 'It is not infectious or life-threatening' says expert Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati on the cause and treatment of the skin condition on this Wo... 25 June 2022 3:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Danny Jordaan re-elected SAFA President in a landslide victory He received 186 votes, while Ledwaba obtained 27 votes and Mohlabeng only received eight votes. 25 June 2022 1:52 PM
Join the Stormers in celebrating URC win – here’s where they’ll be, and when The Stormers (bless them!) have made it their mission to get Cape Town smiling. Mission accomplished! 23 June 2022 3:45 PM
Several roads to be closed in CBD during Stormers celebratory street parade Starting at the Grand Parade, the team will take the United Rugby Championship trophy to the streets of Cape Town on Friday. 22 June 2022 2:36 PM
View all Sport
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic. 25 June 2022 3:42 PM
Cape Town Funny Festival celebrates full capacity shows with electrifying energy John Maytham spoke to comedian and festival MC, Alan Committie about the festival and the first performance in two years without m... 25 June 2022 10:18 AM
Critically acclaimed actor Jarrid Geduld plays his fave hits — Sunday at 10am Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Jarrid Geduld’s carefully curated playlist of 80s and 90s hits 24 June 2022 4:00 PM
View all Entertainment
US Supreme Court terminates constitutional right to abortion The court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on Thursday, which recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abort... 24 June 2022 5:31 PM
News and views from around the world with Helen Seeney Deutsche Welle's Helen Seeney and Lester Kiewet had a conversation about the latest in Europe. 23 June 2022 2:07 PM
'Vladimir Putin’s face is unrecognisably swollen – everybody can see that' Refilwe Moloto interviewed Irina Filatova - history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN on the Russian president's health. 23 June 2022 11:46 AM
View all World
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
View all Africa
Official dealerships DON'T all sell new cars for the same price- rip-offs abound Wendy Knowler tells the story of a client who nearly got overcharged more than 500k for a new Audi - on The Money Show 23 June 2022 9:32 PM
[WATCH] New Chicken Licken ad stars single South African just looking for love Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public United, talks about his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 22 June 2022 8:00 PM
IN FULL: Ramaphosa's speech after receiving the final State Capture report President Cyril Ramaphosa received the final part of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in State Capture report on Wednesday. 22 June 2022 7:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Danny Jordaan re-elected SAFA President in a landslide victory

25 June 2022 1:52 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Danny Jordaan
SAFA Presidential election

He received 186 votes, while Ledwaba obtained 27 votes and Mohlabeng only received eight votes.

<span style="font-size:12.0pt;mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman"; color:black">Danny Jordaan has been re-elected as the South African Football Association (SAFA) President.

Jordaan retained his position in a landslide victory against presidential candidates Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng. He received 186 votes, while Ledwaba obtained 27 votes and Mohlabeng only received eight votes.

The SAFA electoral congress took place at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday.

The 70-year-old will now serve a third term at the helm of SAFA.

The build-up to the congress has been dramatic with at least three court attempts to prevent the election going ahead by SAFA members.


This article first appeared on EWN : Danny Jordaan re-elected SAFA President in a landslide victory




25 June 2022 1:52 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Danny Jordaan
SAFA Presidential election

More from Sport

Join the Stormers in celebrating URC win – here’s where they’ll be, and when

23 June 2022 3:45 PM

The Stormers (bless them!) have made it their mission to get Cape Town smiling. Mission accomplished!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Several roads to be closed in CBD during Stormers celebratory street parade

22 June 2022 2:36 PM

Starting at the Grand Parade, the team will take the United Rugby Championship trophy to the streets of Cape Town on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers to celebrate URC victory with open-top bus parade in Cape Town

22 June 2022 7:12 AM

In an interview with Carl Wastie, Stormers coach John Dobson said that last weekend's win was no doubt a great team effort.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers on cloud 9 after URC trophy victory

21 June 2022 8:52 PM

John is joined by various stormers personnel, on their URC victory at the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hard work paid off with special victory for Stormers - Ernst van Rhyn

20 June 2022 12:50 PM

Lester speaks to Stormers lock Ernst van Rhyn on their victory over the Bulls in the URC final at the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers claim URC title in a pulsating final

19 June 2022 7:17 AM

The much-anticipated grand finale began at a blistering pace. The 33 000 fans at DHL Stadium were treated to fireworks early on as the Bulls crossed the whitewash after three minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon with 'Achilles' injury

18 June 2022 4:44 PM

"My Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time," the four-time Grand Slam winner posted on Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City providing free shuttle service for fans heading to Stormers/Bulls final

18 June 2022 10:38 AM

The United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Bulls and the Stormers kicks off at the DHL Stadium on Saturday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn

17 June 2022 5:27 PM

Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Criminal case against Springbok Elton Janjties provisionally withdrawn

17 June 2022 4:30 PM

Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'

25 June 2022 6:38 PM

'This is not over' - US President after Supreme Court overturns abortion rights

25 June 2022 5:35 PM

ANC GP elective conference: delays and threats of legal action

25 June 2022 4:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA