Bronze sculpture lets Londoners dine with the world's endangered animals
A unique bronze sculpture that allows visitors to sit around the table with some of the world's most loved animals is on display at London's Paternoster square.
The temporary art installation, called "The Wild Table of Love", is the work of artists, Gillie and Marc, and features several bronze animals eating platefuls of food.
Gillie and Marc Schattner are an Australian collaborative artist couple, best known for their animal, human-animal hybrid and abstract sculptures, which have been exhibited as public works of art around the world.
Seated around this one-of-a-kind dinner table is a hippopotamus, rhinoceros, zebra, koala, gorilla, giraffe, lion and even and elephant.
But don't fret, there's still space for you and a friend. Two seats have been left vacant for you to tuck into your lunch with our wild mates from the animal kingdom.
The installation will be in place from the 8th of June 2022 to the 15th of May 2023 next year.
