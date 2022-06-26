'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe
The ANC is marking the 67th anniversary of the historic Freedom Charter.
The historical document was adopted at the Congress of the People in Kliptown in 1955 and proposed as an alternative constitution by those opposed to apartheid
"The People shall Govern" is one of the standout clauses in the democratic document adopted in Kliptown on 26 June 1955 at the Congress of the People - used as a mobilising and organising tool in the struggle for democracy.
ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe says while the governing party has faced challenges, the Freedom Charter remains its guiding vision.
Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the ANC Gauteng elective conference as it entered its final day on Sunday.
"Everything else will always depend on the work we do for example look at education, access to education has improved dramatically and to make that progress we must also look into other aspects on how do we take it forward which is an achievement for the Freedom Charter," he said.
RELATED: Ramaphosa to address ANC Gauteng's 14th provincial conference
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe
