Streaming issues? Report here
EWN logo BW July 2020 EWN logo BW July 2020
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stage 4 load shedding extended until Wednesday - Eskom Eskom says continued Stage 4 power cuts are necessary because of the ongoing illegal wage strike. 26 June 2022 6:38 PM
Thapelo Mokoena on failure: It's a part of life Relebogile Mabotja caught up with the actor, television producer and businessman on the Upside of Failure. 26 June 2022 5:14 PM
Malema: No freedom without jobs, security and comfort The EFF leader was speaking at a rally in Kliptown, Soweto, in commemoration of the anniversary of the adoption of the Freedom Cha... 26 June 2022 4:44 PM
View all Local
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference. 26 June 2022 12:17 PM
'This is not over' - US President after Supreme Court overturns abortion rights US President Joe Biden condemned the ruling overturning "Roe v Wade" in an address to the nation. 25 June 2022 5:35 PM
View all Politics
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces' The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable. 25 June 2022 3:15 PM
Eskom granted court interdict against illegal wage strike The struggling power utility is blaming the ongoing unprotected labour action by its employees for its decision to further plunge... 24 June 2022 6:01 PM
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage' John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report. 24 June 2022 11:29 AM
View all Business
Have you heard about SADAG's new WhatsApp chat line for substance abuse? The chat line will offer basic counselling, self-help tips and tools for dealing with substance use, as well as referrals for info... 26 June 2022 6:39 PM
Identi-TEA offers mental healthcare support to LGBTQI+ youth Sara Jayne King spoke to two counselling psychologists who are running a support group for trans, non-binary and gender-diverse yo... 26 June 2022 4:02 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Jeep Gladiator finally hits SA: 'It's unbelievable!' 'It's the only bakkie that's actually a convertible.' Sara-Jayne King interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 26 June 2022 2:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned tal... 26 June 2022 3:17 PM
We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA “I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the med... 26 June 2022 11:41 AM
Danny Jordaan re-elected SAFA President in a landslide victory He received 186 votes, while Ledwaba obtained 27 votes and Mohlabeng only received eight votes. 25 June 2022 1:52 PM
View all Sport
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic. 25 June 2022 3:42 PM
Cape Town Funny Festival celebrates full capacity shows with electrifying energy John Maytham spoke to comedian and festival MC, Alan Committie about the festival and the first performance in two years without m... 25 June 2022 10:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Erdogan hints Turkey could re-instate death penalty over wildfire starter Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke after a devastating wildfire near Marmaris destroyed 4,500 hectares of forest land. 25 June 2022 7:32 PM
[PICS] SA pup tracked down at Paris airport after 'forgotten' in cargo hold South African pup Jack Sparrow has been reunited with his owners in France after an eventful Ethiopian Airlines flight from CPT. 25 June 2022 1:29 PM
US Supreme Court terminates constitutional right to abortion The court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on Thursday, which recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abort... 24 June 2022 5:31 PM
View all World
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
View all Africa
Official dealerships DON'T all sell new cars for the same price- rip-offs abound Wendy Knowler tells the story of a client who nearly got overcharged more than 500k for a new Audi - on The Money Show 23 June 2022 9:32 PM
[WATCH] New Chicken Licken ad stars single South African just looking for love Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public United, talks about his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 22 June 2022 8:00 PM
IN FULL: Ramaphosa's speech after receiving the final State Capture report President Cyril Ramaphosa received the final part of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in State Capture report on Wednesday. 22 June 2022 7:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Business

Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel

26 June 2022 1:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Brexit
EU
pigeon racing
UK
Gavin Grey
English Channel
racing pigeons
european union

UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

- New post-Brexit animal health regulations could put paid to the time-honoured tradition of pigeon racing across the English Channel

- UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

@ pakosta/123rf.com

New post-Brexit animal health regulations could put paid to the time-honoured tradition of pigeon racing across the English Channel.

The rules, to be introduced in October, mean UK birds will have to have an export health certificate before they can take part in Channel races from France.

"These birds are low-risk and are not being imported, only transported then released" said Labour MP John Healey.

Flock of racing pigeons @ khunaspix/123rf.com

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the lowdown from UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

I think most people were more worried about a hit to the economy than about pigeons, but I do love the story as a way of showing how Brexit has thrown up some rather unusual difficulties...

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

For the uninitiated, pigeon racing is very popular here, particularly in the north of England... where you effectively take your bird to a distant place, release them at a set time and then see who comes back first.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

They used to release them in France and let them fly back across. However, because these are termed to be 'kept animals' as it were, they need a signed export health certificate... I mean, isn't this hilarious! They're just flying, but they need an export health certificate because effectively that is where they are being dropped off

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Many of the birds individually are worth tens of thousands of pounds, says Grey.

And many "pigeon fanciers" are saying the new rules will cost them too much time, effort and money to make Channel racing worth it in the end.

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio of Grey's UK update




26 June 2022 1:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Brexit
EU
pigeon racing
UK
Gavin Grey
English Channel
racing pigeons
european union

More from World

Erdogan hints Turkey could re-instate death penalty over wildfire starter

25 June 2022 7:32 PM

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke after a devastating wildfire near Marmaris destroyed 4,500 hectares of forest land.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'This is not over' - US President after Supreme Court overturns abortion rights

25 June 2022 5:35 PM

US President Joe Biden condemned the ruling overturning "Roe v Wade" in an address to the nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] SA pup tracked down at Paris airport after 'forgotten' in cargo hold

25 June 2022 1:29 PM

South African pup Jack Sparrow has been reunited with his owners in France after an eventful Ethiopian Airlines flight from CPT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Supreme Court terminates constitutional right to abortion

24 June 2022 5:31 PM

The court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on Thursday, which recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

News and views from around the world with Helen Seeney

23 June 2022 2:07 PM

Deutsche Welle's Helen Seeney and Lester Kiewet had a conversation about the latest in Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Vladimir Putin’s face is unrecognisably swollen – everybody can see that'

23 June 2022 11:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Irina Filatova - history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN on the Russian president's health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China to censor social media comments before publication

23 June 2022 9:40 AM

The Chinese government is tightening its already vice-like grip on the internet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall to split

23 June 2022 9:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The World View: 19 children, two teachers shot dead at a Texas school

22 June 2022 11:25 AM

Refilwe speaks to UK journalist Adam Gilchrist about the news making headlines around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Cena warms the heart of Ukrainian fan with Down Syndrome

22 June 2022 11:11 AM

To protect him psychologically, his mother made up a story about going on a trip to find wrestling champion John Cena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe

26 June 2022 12:17 PM

ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'This is not over' - US President after Supreme Court overturns abortion rights

25 June 2022 5:35 PM

US President Joe Biden condemned the ruling overturning "Roe v Wade" in an address to the nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma on Zondo final report: It is 'unlawful and filled with gossip'

25 June 2022 3:01 PM

The Jacob Zuma Foundation is showing nothing but contempt for the findings of the commission of enquiry into state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa should start implementing Zondo recommendations on named ministers'

23 June 2022 7:37 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Moepeng Talane, investigative journalist at Corruption Watch

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electoral reform is vital, the president ought to fear the people - Maimane

23 June 2022 3:55 PM

Mandy Weiner spoke to One SA leader, Mmusi Maimane, about Chief Justice Zondo’s recommendation that a president be directly elected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa declines to respond to queries about Zondo report

23 June 2022 3:33 PM

The Presidency said the country must wait for four months before he announces his intentions about what to do regarding all the state capture commission findings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Our democracy is too valuable to lose,' - Maharaj on the future of our country

23 June 2022 2:15 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to apartheid activist, political prisoner, and former cabinet minister Mac Maharaj about his life through the struggle and the current state of our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

News and views from around the world with Helen Seeney

23 June 2022 2:07 PM

Deutsche Welle's Helen Seeney and Lester Kiewet had a conversation about the latest in Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Principal Agent Network Programme haunts Arthur Fraser in state capture reports

23 June 2022 10:26 AM

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture says a criminal case should be re-opened against the former spy boss for his parallel agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Final state capture report: 'Time for the NPA to step up' - Outa

23 June 2022 8:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rudie Heyneke from Outa, about his thoughts on the final report of the Zondo commission into state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'

25 June 2022 3:15 PM

The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom granted court interdict against illegal wage strike

24 June 2022 6:01 PM

The struggling power utility is blaming the ongoing unprotected labour action by its employees for its decision to further plunge South Africans into darkness – the country is now in stage 4 load shedding until Sunday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage'

24 June 2022 11:29 AM

John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to strike action at power stations

24 June 2022 10:26 AM

In a statement, the power utility said that some of its employees were on an unprotected strike over salaries after negotiations deadlocked earlier this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Official dealerships DON'T all sell new cars for the same price- rip-offs abound

23 June 2022 9:32 PM

Wendy Knowler tells the story of a client who nearly got overcharged more than 500k for a new Audi - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Little-known' company sues govt over R51 sale of SAA majority stake

23 June 2022 8:57 PM

The Money Show interviews Bloomberg News journalist Loni Prinsloo about Toto Investment Holdings' court challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sun Int. very excited about COVID restrictions repeal, a boost for business'

23 June 2022 8:32 PM

The Money Show interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO of the Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa should start implementing Zondo recommendations on named ministers'

23 June 2022 7:37 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Moepeng Talane, investigative journalist at Corruption Watch

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eskom land lease deal for green energy a huge step to reduce load shedding'

23 June 2022 6:40 PM

The Money Show interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rising prices: 'We’ve got pain ahead; the time to tighten belts is yesterday'

23 June 2022 2:45 PM

Africa Melane interviewed Hayley Parry - a money coach and facilitator at 1Life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

At least 20 children dead at Eastern Cape tavern, police investigating cause

Local

Stage 4 load shedding extended until Wednesday - Eskom

Local

Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Iran's next revolution will be female, says Cannes winner

26 June 2022 5:27 PM

Thapelo Mokoena on failure: It's a part of life

26 June 2022 5:14 PM

Egypt tries man over murder of student who refused advances

26 June 2022 4:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA