EC tragedy made even more grave by its occurrence during youth month: Ramaphosa
JOHANNESBURG - As the death toll in a mass death inside a popular tavern in East London has increased to 20, President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the families of the teenagers who lost their lives.
"This tragedy is made even more grave by its occurrence during Youth Month – a time during which we celebrate young people, advocate and advance opportunities for improved socio-economic conditions for the youth of our nation," said the President on social media.
This tragedy is made even more grave by its occurrence during Youth Month – a time during which we celebrate young people, advocate and advance opportunities for improved socio-economic conditions for the youth of our nation.— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 26, 2022
While Eastern Cape police are still piecing together what could have led to the deaths of the patrons, it is still unclear what led to the multiple deaths however, they say the deceased, who are believed to be teenagers showed no obvious signs of injury.
Police were alerted by public members to the incident at Scenery Park in the early hours of Sunday morning - where several bodies were found at Enyobeni tavern.
Eastern Cape community safety spokesperson, Unathi Binqose said there's a possibility the number of fatalities may rise even higher.
"What we can say with certainty is that it's more than 17 people that have died. The 17 were literally found on the scene here, we are told that others may have died in the hospital which put the number to 20 or just above 20 but we will be 100 percent sure the moment we remove the bodies. Unfortunately, the bodies remain here at the tavern but will be moved to a public mortuary in no time".
Binqose said there have been no reports so far of any survivors from the incident because it's unclear how many people were in the local nightclub in the first place.
This article first appeared on EWN : EC tragedy made even more grave by its occurrence during youth month: Ramaphosa
More from Local
Put your furniture on bricks to avoid flood damage City tells township residents
The City of Cape Town says it wants residents living in informal settlements to help reduce the impact of flooding.Read More
The cause of 21 teenager deaths at Enyobeni Tavern still unknown
Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso about this incident and the investigation.Read More
Enyobeni Tavern deaths: EC Liqour Board incapacitated to ensure compliance
Mandy Weiner speaks to Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya on the board's part in the East London Enyobeni Tavern tragedy.Read More
Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight'
Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday. Eskom said unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power stations are to blame.Read More
Santaco: Philippi East no longer safe for taxi drivers, commuters
Lester Kiewit interviews chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Western Cape ,Mandla Hermanus, about the state of taxi operations in Phillipe East.Read More
Slain Darren Martin could've been a Lavender Hill success story - principal
Lester Kiewit speaks to Lavender High football club and food scheme runner, Mark Nicholson, and Lavender Hill High School principal, Fuad Viljoen, about the shooting of grade 9 learner, Darren Martin.Read More
R100 000 reward offered in connection with mass shooting in Tulbagh on Sunday
Four males aged 30, 32, 33, and 37 were killed and a fifth male was admitted to hospital following the attack last night.Read More
Cape Town TikTokker creates cool 'strangers picnic', makes loads of new friends
When Joburg native Ameera Hassen moved to the Mother City she took to social media to invite strangers to join her for a picnic.Read More
CoCT unleashes new tech in bid to stamp out illegal street racing
City of Cape Town's JP Smith speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the new technology being used to bust street racers.Read More