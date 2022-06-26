Malema: No freedom without jobs, security and comfort
EFF leader Julius Malema says despite the adoption of the freedom charter in 1955, south africa is still lagging behind on many issues, with one of the main issues facing the country being joblessness and security.
Malema was addressing EFF members at a rally in Kliptown, Soweto, on Sunday.
The country is commemorating the anniversary of the adoption of the Freedom Charter. 67 years ago, more than 30 thousand people gathered in Kliptown to adopt the document.
Malema said there is no freedom without jobs, security and comfort, adding that the party wants 'the people's government.'
"Today there is no government that is going to intimidate us. We want our government back. And we want it in the hands of black people. We want the people’s government. We don’t want Oppenheimer government...We don't want Rupert's government."
This article first appeared on EWN
