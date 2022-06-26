Stage 4 load shedding extended until Wednesday - Eskom





Picture: Pixabay.com

Eskom's announced Stage 4 load shedding will be extended until Wednesday.

The power utility says power cuts are anticipated to continue from 5 am on Monday until midnight "at least" on Wednesday.

It cites "unlawful industrial action" at a number of power stations as the main cause as it has impacted planned maintenance and repairs.

"Eskom appeals to its labour partners and striking employees to put the people of South Africa first, respect the law and to desist from unlawful and undemocratic conduct."

Also at some stations, says Eskom, not all workers have reported for duty.

Eskom warns the stage of load shedding may have to change "at short notice", depending on plant performance and labour availability