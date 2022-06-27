CT residents can have a say in the restoration plans of UCT's Jagger Library





The Jagger Library was destroyed in a fire on 18 April 2021.

An exhibition of prototypes of what the library will look like will soon take place.

FILE: Inside UCT's Jagger Reading Room that was gutted by a fire on 18 April 2021. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/Eyewitness News.

On 18 April 2021, the Jagger Library was part of some UCT facilities that fell victim to a devastaing fire. While firefighters tried to salvage what they could, the enormous fire engulfed all of the Jagger Library, taking with it thousands of books and special collections.

On Friday, members of the public shared some of their ideas around what they felt the library should look like through drawings and discussions with the project management team of the library.

What we wanted to do here, was to do something more inclusive and generate more ideas and help us think our way around what Jagger could be. Alison Lewis - Re-Imagining Jagger Library Project head

Building a facility at UCT is not an easy feat. The thinking and planning around it goes through a vigorous process. UCT architecture students, as well as grade 6 and 7 pupils gave their input on how the library should look through building blocks, drawings and various creative tools.

What we want to do now, is put them together for an exhibition which we are going to be holding at UCT to try and showcase the different inputs we had. Alison Lewis - Re-Imagining Jagger Library Project head

The exhibition is set to take place within the next month or two. Keep an eye on UCT's website for more details on it and to see the exhibition for yourself.

