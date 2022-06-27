CoCT unleashes new tech in bid to stamp out illegal street racing
- Eye in the Sky is law enforcement's new weapon.
- Illegal street racing has been on the rise over the past few months.
Illegal street racing is dangerous and the City of Cape Town is making strides in bringing down illegal racers.
"The Eye in the Sky", as it is being called, is the City of Cape Town's new weapon. But how does the city's new tech work? The City's JP Smith spoke to Refilwe Moloto about this and also why it is being implemented.
This weekend, we applied it to the very intense complaints about drag racing we get from Mitchells Plain. Last week, a female Uber driver was killed by a reckless drag racer.JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Street racers and law enforcement are like cat and mouse. The street racers regroup at various points to start racing again, which is when law enforcement has to catch up with them.
In this case, it was particularly special because with some of the drag racers, when they left the scene and drove away, we were able to observe and arrest them as they were pulling into their driveway.JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
The city hopes that these techniques will not only catch these illegal racers but help them stay away from racing illegally on our roads.
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached for more on this.
