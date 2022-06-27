'We had sold-out shows': National Arts Festival happy to be operating at 100%





The currently in progress 2022 National Arts Festival was gifted with some welcome news last week with the lifting of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions by Minister of Health, Health Minister Joe Phaahla. With mask-wearing and limitations on social gatherings no longer enforced, the festival is able to accommodate performances at full capacity.

CEO of the National Arts Festival, Monica Newton, did note, however, that the sudden change in circumstances did mean quick shifts in planning on their part.

Once again, National Arts Festival needed to pivot on our opening day to go to full capacity, but it has been incredible. We had sold-out shows over the weekend, audiences really came through for us and it's wonderful to be back at full operations. Monica Newton - CEO of the National Arts Festival

Asked if the festival was requiring patrons to wear masks and adhere to other COVID-19 restrictions, Newton did say that the festival was still taking appropriate precautions to ensure the safety of patrons, but masking was a "personal choice".

Masking now is a personal choice. Of course, it's now up to everybody to choose how they want to interact with the broader world and we, as event organisers, are making sure people are as safe as possible with sanitising stations and those kinds of things. But with the dropping of the regulations, it's up to us now to learn to live with the coronavirus and to keep each other safe as best we can. Monica Newton - CEO of the National Arts Festival

If you do find yourself able to attend the National Arts Festival, some of the highlights you can expect to see include:

Hamlet - Featuring Andrew Buckland as Claudius.

Comedy performances from Yaaseen Barnes.

Extensive jazz performances including: Austebza, Benjamin Jephta and Bernard van Rossum Quartet.

Cape Town band, GoodLuck.

Various theater and visual arts programmes.

Check the National Arts Festival website for more information: https://nationalartsfestival.co.za/

