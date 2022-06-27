We refuse to take responsibility for Eskom strike - NUM
The unprotected strike by Eskom employees is ongoing while the country battles stage four load shedding.
Eskom blames the illegal strike at three of its power stations for the latest bout of power cuts as it has caused delays in planned maintenance and repairs.
NUM denies authorising the strike, or that it is responsible for the latest bout of stage four load shedding.
We previously had stage four load shedding without members being on an unprotected or illegal strike… Eskom should tell the country the truth… We cannot confirm that there is a strike. We can confirm that Eskom employees are refusing to go inside the power stations… NUM has not sanctioned a strike…Bizza Motubatse, Highveld Regional Chairperson - NUM
NUM blames Eskom for unilaterally changing employment conditions after the conclusion of wage negotiations last year.
We are a responsible trade union movement… Conditions of service were unilaterally changed by Eskom in wage negotiations last year… Workers have been very patient…Bizza Motubatse, Highveld Regional Chairperson - NUM
The utility says the strike is placing 4,000MW of capacity at risk.
It is busy replenishing its emergency generations reserves.
Stage four cannot be attributed to workers being outside. Before, it happened while workers were inside… This is not a strike by NUM. This is a strike by Eskom employees. Eskom must take responsibility… We refuse to take responsibility! We’re saying to Eskom, ‘Talk to your employees!’Bizza Motubatse, Highveld Regional Chairperson - NUM
A whopping 15,472 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns while an additional 600MW is unavailable due to a line fault at the Hydroelectrica de Cahora Bassa in Mozambique.
Africa Melane interviewed Bizza Motubatse, Highveld Regional Chairperson at NUM (scroll up to listen).
