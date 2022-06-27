Slain Darren Martin could've been a Lavender Hill success story - principal





On Thursday, 16-year-old Darren Martin was shot in a targeted drive-by shooting after leaving the Lavender Hill Community Centre.

The grade nine learner at Lavender Hill High School had been playing table tennis prior to him leaving the centre, one of the activities at the centre aimed at occupying learners and deterring them from a life of gang violence and drug addiction.

Gang violence is one of the tragedies that plague the Lavender Hill community, with many incidents happening in the community resulting in the loss of innocent lives that were mistakenly targeted.

These guys [are] all high on drugs when they come into areas to go and shoot. So, most of the time they don't even know who they've shot up until they find out in the papers. Mark Nicholson - Lavender Hill Football Club and feeding scheme

Though gang violence is undoubtedly a major concern for the community, Lavender Hill High School principal, Fuad Viljoen, says that the media often focusses too much of the misgivings of the community and not its success stories.

Not the whole community of Lavender Hill can be brushed with that same reputation being attached to the community. There are a lot of good things coming out of the Lavender Hill community... however, in the media, unfortunately, possibly, that is what sells newspapers... here at Lavender Hill our aim is that we serve. We want to serve our community. Fuad Viljoen, Principal - Lavender Hill High School

Viljoen says that Martin could have been one of Lavender Hill High School's success stories but his life was ripped away from him too soon.

He would have been one those learners that could possibly have been a success story, just like Alonzo Joseph. However, his life was cut short. Fuad Viljoen, Principal - Lavender Hill High School

Though tragic, this is one of the reasons that Viljoen says that, alongside the school's commitment to serve the community, Lavender Hill High School also aims to be a safe space that nourishes its learners to potentially achieve a Bachelor's pass in matric.

Our aim is to get all grade eight learners to reach grade 12 and get a Bachelor's pass. That in itself is an achievement, especially if you know the journey each of our learners must walk every morning to school and from school. Yet, they want to be at school, this is their safe space. Fuad Viljoen, Principal - Lavender Hill High School

