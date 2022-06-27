



EAST LONDON - The owner of the Enyobeni tavern in East London where 21 teenagers died over the weekend has apologised for the incident and said that he was investigating, along with the police.

The news sent a shock wave across the country early on Sunday morning.

The cause of the deaths is still unclear, with the teenagers found on the floor or on tables at the venue.

Enyobeni tavern owner Siyakhangela Ndevu said that he was still shocked by what happened at his business premises.

He said that he was looking for answers.

"As a business owner, I did not see such an incident coming but things like this do happen when no one is expecting them. But I do apologise, and we will look into this," the owner said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed parents outside the mortuary where the identification of the bodies took place.

At the same time, a maximum deployment of police resources has been deployed to find out exactly what happened.

This article first appeared on EWN : Enyobeni tavern owner apologises for deaths, says he is investigating incident