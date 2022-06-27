Cape Town TikTokker creates cool 'strangers picnic', makes loads of new friends
It can be hard, moving to a new city, not knowing anyone and not knowing the best spots to find new and interesting people to meet.
But that didn't stop Joburg native Ameera Hassen from taking the plunge and moving to Cape Town earlier this year.
Despite not knowing a soul, the pastry chef refused to rest on her lonesome laurels and instead came up with a great, and very modern way to meet some knew people.
I was lonely and I was ready to admit it! I was working long hours and I having trouble making friends.Ameera Hassan, Creator - Strangers Picnic
She took to TikTok of course!
I went to the Holy Grail of TikTok and I decided let me make some online friends.Ameera Hassan, Creator - Strangers Picnic
Under the moniker Molly.Tarts, Ameera came up with the idea of hosting a strangers pinic and posted a video to her account, inviting people to join her for a picnic on Camps Bay beach at the end of May.
It started as like a speed-dating for friends type of thing.Ameera Hassan, Creator - Strangers Picnic
I thought, we need a beacon, so I said yellow balloons mark the spot and it's become my trademark.Ameera Hassan, Creator - Strangers Picnic
@molly.tarts Let’s be friends ! Bring some snacks and friends and let’s grow the Cape Town circle ! #goodvibesonly @molly.tarts #strangers @molly.tarts #cononversation #capetown #picnic #sunday #campsbaybeach #yellowballoons #sunset #people ♬ Forever - Labrinth
Ameera's video invitation was viewed by over 44 000 times and turned out to be a huge success with between 40 and 50 people turning up - watch below!
@molly.tarts The first of many more to come . Thank you all for coming and for the most wholesome afternoon 💛 comment below if you came and want to do another one ⚡️ #picnic #southfrica #capetown #campsbay #beach #sunset #friends #makefriends #speaktostrangers ♬ test n recognise - </3
Since then, she's hosted strangers picnics in her hometown of Joburg, and most recently, this past weekend, one at Green Point Park in Cape Town.
Follow Molly.Tarts on Instagram and TikTok to find out when and where Ameera will be hosting her next picnic.
RELATED: Cape Town woman creates hiking page to show all bodies belong on the mountain
