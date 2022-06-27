Santaco: Philippi East no longer safe for taxi drivers, commuters





Cape Town taxi drivers and commuters now fear for their lives as they are targeted by criminals in Phillipi.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape has advised taxis to finish operations in the area later than 4pm following reports of criminals mugging and shooting taxi drivers and commuters.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit, the provincial chairperson Mandla Hermanus, says that at times, taxi drivers run for their lives as they are being shot at.

Hermanus added that taxi drivers now dropped passengers off near a police station as they feared for their lives and those of their passengers.

The taxis have not only been robbed, they have been shot at, sometimes the criminals they don't wait for a taxi to stop, and they just shoot at the taxi and then the driver stops and runs away. Mandla Hermanus, chairperson - Santaco Western Cape

