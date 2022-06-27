R100 000 reward offered in connection with mass shooting in Tulbagh on Sunday
As a manhunt continues for the criminals responsible the shooting of four men in Tulbagh at the weekend, police have confirmed a R100 000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests the perpatrators.
The incident happened at around 9pm on Sunday evening at a private residence in Jooste Street.
The suspects, who police say were unknown to the victims, approached a group of nine men and women and opened fire.
Four men aged 30, 32, 33, and 37 were killed, while a fifth is being treated for his injuries in hospital.
Three women and a sixth man escaped the attack unharmed.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact SAPS - Brigadier Makhaya Mkabile (082 222 6744) and Lieutenant Colonel Bonginkosi Libaya (082 411 2042).
Police say that as yet, the motive for the attack is unknown.
