Russia makes ground relentlessly as Severodonetsk falls and Kyiv bombed again





Severodonetsk has fallen.

For weeks, Russia has pummeled Severodonetsk with artillery and airstrikes, reducing it to rubble.

Now, Ukrainian commanders have given up defending what little is left of the city.

Severodonetsk is the largest city in the Luhansk region still held by Ukraine.

"At the rate our soldiers are going, very soon the whole territory of the Luhansk People's Republic will be liberated," said Andrei Marochko of the Russian-backed army in Luhansk.

Russia’s successes in the Donbas region seem to suggest they have learned from their shambolic start to the war.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

This bombed-out shell of a city… There was almost nothing to defend… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent