The cause of 21 teenager deaths at Enyobeni Tavern still unknown
Police are conducting investigations into the deaths of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni Tavern in East London at the weekend.
Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso about the tragedy.
In the early hours of Sunday morning, several teenagers were found dead at the Enyobeni tavern, the cause of the incident is still unknown.
A 17-year-old girl - who was present in the club - has spoken about her experience saying that teargas was sprayed, and she was trying to leave but couldn’t as it was too crowded.
The parents are of course devastated and angry about the event as they wait for answers about what happened to their children.
The tavern owner has not been arrested and has apologised for what happened while participating in the investigation.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : The cause of 21 teenager deaths at Enyobeni Tavern still unknown
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Put your furniture on bricks to avoid flood damage City tells township residents
The City of Cape Town says it wants residents living in informal settlements to help reduce the impact of flooding.Read More
Enyobeni Tavern deaths: EC Liqour Board incapacitated to ensure compliance
Mandy Weiner speaks to Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya on the board's part in the East London Enyobeni Tavern tragedy.Read More
Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight'
Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday. Eskom said unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power stations are to blame.Read More
Santaco: Philippi East no longer safe for taxi drivers, commuters
Lester Kiewit interviews chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Western Cape ,Mandla Hermanus, about the state of taxi operations in Phillipe East.Read More
Slain Darren Martin could've been a Lavender Hill success story - principal
Lester Kiewit speaks to Lavender High football club and food scheme runner, Mark Nicholson, and Lavender Hill High School principal, Fuad Viljoen, about the shooting of grade 9 learner, Darren Martin.Read More
R100 000 reward offered in connection with mass shooting in Tulbagh on Sunday
Four males aged 30, 32, 33, and 37 were killed and a fifth male was admitted to hospital following the attack last night.Read More
Cape Town TikTokker creates cool 'strangers picnic', makes loads of new friends
When Joburg native Ameera Hassen moved to the Mother City she took to social media to invite strangers to join her for a picnic.Read More
CoCT unleashes new tech in bid to stamp out illegal street racing
City of Cape Town's JP Smith speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the new technology being used to bust street racers.Read More
Enyobeni tavern owner apologises for deaths, says he is investigating incident
Enyobeni tavern owner Siyakhangela Ndevu said that he was still shocked by what happened at his business premises.Read More