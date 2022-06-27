Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser
Congress of the People (Cope) laid criminal charges against former State Security Agency (SSA) head Arthur Fraser on Monday.
The State Capture Commission found that R1.5 billion was unaccounted for at the SSA between 2012 and 2018.
It recommends that the Hawks once more investigate Fraser after Minister Siyabonga Cwele dropped inquiries on instruction by ex-President Jacob Zuma.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem (scroll up to listen).
The Congress of the People is very serious when it comes to corruption… serious allegations levelled at Arthur Fraser, especially when it comes to the Principal Agents Network… massive abuse of taxpayers’ money… That’s why we went to the police station to open this charge…Dennis Bloem, national spokesperson - Cope
It is not a new case… The Hawks… were nearly done, then there was interference… from former President Jacob Zuma…Dennis Bloem, national spokesperson - Cope
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Local
Why the expansion of DNA evidence usage in SA will help curb crime
Pippa Hudson speaks to director of DNA for Africa, Vanessa Lynch, about the importance of DNA evidence in the fight against crime in the country.Read More
Enyobeni Tavern deaths: father of deceased blames the police
Xolile Malangeni said his 17-year-old would still be alive if the police did their job and patrolled such taverns.Read More
How to ensure your child's safety online
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Be In Touch founder, Josh Ramsey, about parenting and social media.Read More
Enyobeni Tavern teen carnage: 'the solutions start with the questions' - SAMRC
Mandy Weiner speaks to the director of the South African Medical Research Council's Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit professor Charles Parry on what we can learn from the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy where twenty-one children died.Read More
South Africa exports more coal to Europe
The world’s fifth largest coal exporter stands to benefit from the EU’s plan to wean itself off Russian coal.Read More
The Voice star Keanu Harker followed his dreams told naysayers 'I believe in me'
Cape Town-born singer-songwriter Keanu Harker sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about his latest single, No More.Read More
Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again
He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the pillage of state resources by private businesses.Read More
Put your furniture on bricks to avoid flood damage City tells township residents
The City of Cape Town says it wants residents living in informal settlements to help reduce the impact of flooding.Read More
The cause of 21 teenager deaths at Enyobeni Tavern still unknown
Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso about this incident and the investigation.Read More
More from Politics
Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again
He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the pillage of state resources by private businesses.Read More
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe
ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference.Read More
'This is not over' - US President after Supreme Court overturns abortion rights
US President Joe Biden condemned the ruling overturning "Roe v Wade" in an address to the nation.Read More
Zuma on Zondo final report: It is 'unlawful and filled with gossip'
The Jacob Zuma Foundation is showing nothing but contempt for the findings of the commission of enquiry into state capture.Read More
'Ramaphosa should start implementing Zondo recommendations on named ministers'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Moepeng Talane, investigative journalist at Corruption WatchRead More
Electoral reform is vital, the president ought to fear the people - Maimane
Mandy Weiner spoke to One SA leader, Mmusi Maimane, about Chief Justice Zondo’s recommendation that a president be directly elected.Read More
Ramaphosa declines to respond to queries about Zondo report
The Presidency said the country must wait for four months before he announces his intentions about what to do regarding all the state capture commission findings.Read More
'Our democracy is too valuable to lose,' - Maharaj on the future of our country
Clement Manyathela spoke to apartheid activist, political prisoner, and former cabinet minister Mac Maharaj about his life through the struggle and the current state of our country.Read More