Enyobeni Tavern teen carnage: 'the solutions start with the questions' - SAMRC
The East London tragedy where 21 teenagers lost their lives at a tavern in Scenery Park, East London has left the country shaken - with many questioning the lack of accountability for the incident.
The director of the South African Medical Research Council's Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit professor Charles Parry said the incident was a wake-up call for the country and its relationship with alcohol.
He added that it brought about questions that the community, parents, police, government and liquor board had to answer.
I think it's a wake-up call for us... blame can go wide and I think there are people we haven't even talked about where there's blame. So, I think there are questions to ask.. the solutions start with the questions.Prof Charles Parry, director of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC
Though there is no single solution to these issues, Parry says that we should start with the legislative framework of the sale of alcohol and alcohol consumption, with outdated laws needing to be revised, particularly looking at 2017's proposed Liquor Amendment Bill.
We've got to start with out legislative framework and we've got some good laws, but there are some that are out of date. [The Liquor Amendment Bill] needs to be looked at.Prof Charles Parry, director of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC
Though there is no direct blame, Parry calls for communities to be empowered and listened to, parents taking a more proactive role in the children's activities, police needing to step up, making sure liquor traders are complying to liquor sale laws, among others.
Listen to more below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Enyobeni Tavern teen carnage: 'the solutions start with the questions' - SAMRC
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Why the expansion of DNA evidence usage in SA will help curb crime
Pippa Hudson speaks to director of DNA for Africa, Vanessa Lynch, about the importance of DNA evidence in the fight against crime in the country.Read More
Enyobeni Tavern deaths: father of deceased blames the police
Xolile Malangeni said his 17-year-old would still be alive if the police did their job and patrolled such taverns.Read More
How to ensure your child's safety online
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Be In Touch founder, Josh Ramsey, about parenting and social media.Read More
South Africa exports more coal to Europe
The world’s fifth largest coal exporter stands to benefit from the EU’s plan to wean itself off Russian coal.Read More
The Voice star Keanu Harker followed his dreams told naysayers 'I believe in me'
Cape Town-born singer-songwriter Keanu Harker sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about his latest single, No More.Read More
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser
Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem.Read More
Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again
He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the pillage of state resources by private businesses.Read More
Put your furniture on bricks to avoid flood damage City tells township residents
The City of Cape Town says it wants residents living in informal settlements to help reduce the impact of flooding.Read More
The cause of 21 teenager deaths at Enyobeni Tavern still unknown
Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso about this incident and the investigation.Read More