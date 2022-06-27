Put your furniture on bricks to avoid flood damage City tells township residents

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Stellenbosch International Chamber Music Festival 2022
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fiona Grayer - Festival Marketing at Stellenbosch International Chamber Music Festival
Today at 14:50
Music with Isla Sutherland
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Isla Sutherland
Today at 15:20
Phala Phala worker Froliana Joseph said she knows nothing of the burglary
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 15:40
Anti Gang Unit Recommendations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Eldred De Klerk, Policing and security experts at African Centre for Security and Intelligence
Today at 15:50
Odessa is the main port for commodity exports on which Africa relies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 16:05
'Day Zero' status update in The Eastern Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:33
Civil society takes government to court for unfair and exclusionary social relief of distress grant regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rachel Bukasa
Today at 17:05
Enyobeni Tavern tragedy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Asanda Nini
Today at 17:20
SIU obtains preservation to freeze Alfred Nevhutanda's 27 million rand property
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative journalist at Ground-Up
Today at 17:45
Meet South Africa's leading Human Lie Detector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lizette Volkwyn
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Put your furniture on bricks to avoid flood damage City tells township residents The City of Cape Town says it wants residents living in informal settlements to help reduce the impact of flooding. 27 June 2022 2:25 PM
The cause of 21 teenager deaths at Enyobeni Tavern still unknown Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso about this incident and the investigation. 27 June 2022 2:04 PM
Enyobeni Tavern deaths: EC Liqour Board incapacitated to ensure compliance Mandy Weiner speaks to Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya on the board's part in the East London Enyobeni Tavern... 27 June 2022 1:44 PM
View all Local
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
'Freedom Charter will remain ANC's guiding vision' - Mantashe ANC National chair Gwede Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the Gauteng elective conference. 26 June 2022 12:17 PM
'This is not over' - US President after Supreme Court overturns abortion rights US President Joe Biden condemned the ruling overturning "Roe v Wade" in an address to the nation. 25 June 2022 5:35 PM
View all Politics
Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight' Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday. Eskom said unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power statio... 27 June 2022 1:41 PM
Why sanctions against Russia are not working Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School. 27 June 2022 11:31 AM
We refuse to take responsibility for Eskom strike - NUM Africa Melane interviews Bizza Motubatse, Highveld regional chairperson at NUM. 27 June 2022 9:59 AM
View all Business
Local NPO Chefs with Compassion plans to feed 300,000 people this Mandela Day Lester Kiewit speaks to chief executive officer of SYSPRO EMEA, Mark Wilson, about Chefs with Compassion's Mandela Day initiative. 27 June 2022 12:33 PM
'We had sold-out shows': National Arts Festival happy to be operating at 100% Organisers of the annual National Arts Festival in Makhanda have welcomed the announcement by government of the dropping of COVID-... 27 June 2022 11:28 AM
Cape Town TikTokker creates cool 'strangers picnic', makes loads of new friends When Joburg native Ameera Hassen moved to the Mother City she took to social media to invite strangers to join her for a picnic. 27 June 2022 11:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned tal... 26 June 2022 3:17 PM
We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA “I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the med... 26 June 2022 11:41 AM
Danny Jordaan re-elected SAFA President in a landslide victory He received 186 votes, while Ledwaba obtained 27 votes and Mohlabeng only received eight votes. 25 June 2022 1:52 PM
View all Sport
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic. 25 June 2022 3:42 PM
Cape Town Funny Festival celebrates full capacity shows with electrifying energy John Maytham spoke to comedian and festival MC, Alan Committie about the festival and the first performance in two years without m... 25 June 2022 10:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia makes ground relentlessly as Severodonetsk falls and Kyiv bombed again Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 June 2022 1:00 PM
Meet Mr Happy Face - officially the ugliest dog in the world! The 50-year-old World's Ugliest Dog competition resumed after a 2-year Covid hiatus this past weekend in California. 27 June 2022 12:42 PM
[PHOTOS] Ramping it up: Limpopo brothers shine on international catwalks Denetric and Lebo Malope both walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week and Denetric is super proud of his younger brother. 26 June 2022 7:52 PM
View all World
Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies. 19 June 2022 7:02 AM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
View all Africa
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage' John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report. 24 June 2022 11:29 AM
Official dealerships DON'T all sell new cars for the same price- rip-offs abound Wendy Knowler tells the story of a client who nearly got overcharged more than 500k for a new Audi - on The Money Show 23 June 2022 9:32 PM
[WATCH] New Chicken Licken ad stars single South African just looking for love Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public United, talks about his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 22 June 2022 8:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Put your furniture on bricks to avoid flood damage City tells township residents

27 June 2022 2:25 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Informal settlement
Flooding
City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town says it wants residents living in informal settlements to help reduce the impact of flooding.
Parts of Cape Town had to deal with flooding following heavy rain on 13 and 14 June 2022. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

Residents of some of Cape Town's informal settlements are being told to use sandbags and dig trenches to reduce the impact of flooding following recent heavy rains.

The City of Cape Town wants those living in certain areas to help reduce the impact of flooding by adopting 'do-it-yourself proactive measures'.

It claims that unlawful occupations on 'flood-prone areas' in places like Dunoon, Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein and Mfuleni are likely to be impacted by flooding incidents this winter.

Often the settlements are formed on private land or land where services cannot or may not be delivered.

Councillor Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

The City does what it can to deliver housing opportunities, upgrade informal settlements and prepare for flooding.

Councillor Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

The City has provided various suggestions as to who residents can work in partnership with the City which includes:

• Raise the floor level of a structure so that it is higher than the natural ground level

• Raise furniture on bricks to clear from the floor to limit water damage

• Make sandbags

• Dig trenches around the house to divert water away from the house

It has also issued a step-by-step guide to residents on how to make a sandbag to reduce flood water damage by acting as a barrier.

RELATED: Hundreds of homes flooded in parts of WC as heavy rains continue




27 June 2022 2:25 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Informal settlement
Flooding
City of Cape Town

More from Local

Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again

27 June 2022 2:45 PM

He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the pillage of state resources by private businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The cause of 21 teenager deaths at Enyobeni Tavern still unknown

27 June 2022 2:04 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso about this incident and the investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enyobeni Tavern deaths: EC Liqour Board incapacitated to ensure compliance

27 June 2022 1:44 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya on the board's part in the East London Enyobeni Tavern tragedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight'

27 June 2022 1:41 PM

Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday. Eskom said unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power stations are to blame.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Santaco: Philippi East no longer safe for taxi drivers, commuters

27 June 2022 12:26 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Western Cape ,Mandla Hermanus, about the state of taxi operations in Phillipe East.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Slain Darren Martin could've been a Lavender Hill success story - principal

27 June 2022 12:16 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Lavender High football club and food scheme runner, Mark Nicholson, and Lavender Hill High School principal, Fuad Viljoen, about the shooting of grade 9 learner, Darren Martin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R100 000 reward offered in connection with mass shooting in Tulbagh on Sunday

27 June 2022 11:35 AM

Four males aged 30, 32, 33, and 37 were killed and a fifth male was admitted to hospital following the attack last night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town TikTokker creates cool 'strangers picnic', makes loads of new friends

27 June 2022 11:23 AM

When Joburg native Ameera Hassen moved to the Mother City she took to social media to invite strangers to join her for a picnic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoCT unleashes new tech in bid to stamp out illegal street racing

27 June 2022 10:16 AM

City of Cape Town's JP Smith speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the new technology being used to bust street racers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enyobeni tavern owner apologises for deaths, says he is investigating incident

27 June 2022 10:13 AM

Enyobeni tavern owner Siyakhangela Ndevu said that he was still shocked by what happened at his business premises.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Meet Mr Happy Face - officially the ugliest dog in the world!

World

Slain Darren Martin could've been a Lavender Hill success story - principal

Local

Why sanctions against Russia are not working

Business World Opinion

EWN Highlights

Thabo Mbeki: East London tavern deaths a tragedy

27 June 2022 12:59 PM

Scenery Park community in shock after Enyobeni Tavern deaths

27 June 2022 12:54 PM

Eskom: Unprotected strikes at some power stations tantamount to sabotage

27 June 2022 11:07 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA