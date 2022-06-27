Put your furniture on bricks to avoid flood damage City tells township residents
Residents of some of Cape Town's informal settlements are being told to use sandbags and dig trenches to reduce the impact of flooding following recent heavy rains.
The City of Cape Town wants those living in certain areas to help reduce the impact of flooding by adopting 'do-it-yourself proactive measures'.
It claims that unlawful occupations on 'flood-prone areas' in places like Dunoon, Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein and Mfuleni are likely to be impacted by flooding incidents this winter.
Often the settlements are formed on private land or land where services cannot or may not be delivered.Councillor Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
The City does what it can to deliver housing opportunities, upgrade informal settlements and prepare for flooding.Councillor Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
The City has provided various suggestions as to who residents can work in partnership with the City which includes:
• Raise the floor level of a structure so that it is higher than the natural ground level
• Raise furniture on bricks to clear from the floor to limit water damage
• Make sandbags
• Dig trenches around the house to divert water away from the house
It has also issued a step-by-step guide to residents on how to make a sandbag to reduce flood water damage by acting as a barrier.
Source : @CityofCT/Twitter
