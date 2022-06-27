The Voice star Keanu Harker followed his dreams told naysayers 'I believe in me'
The last 12 months have been full of firsts for season 3 'The Voice' alum Keanu Harker.
He released his first album, 'I Believe In Me', he completed his first Namibian Tour and he garnered his first sponsorship deal, becoming a brand ambassador for Fender guitars.
As he releases his latest single, 'No More', he sits down with CapeTalk Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King to reflect on what has been an incredible year for the local singer-songwriter.
The album, I Believe In Me, exceeded all my expectations. Digitally, it has played in 52 countries around the world.Keanu Harker, Singer/Songwriter
But Harker says despite the success of the project and the upward trajectory of his career, there are those who have doubted him.
There are some, a side group of people, that have said I should try something else and not do music.Keanu Harker, Singer/Songwriter
But I said, you know what, I believe in me, I'm not going to listen to you - that's also where the new song 'No More' came from.Keanu Harker, Singer/Songwriter
Harker says the single will appear on his forthcoming sophomore album which he aims to release before the year is out.
Harker's latest single No More is available on all major digital platforms.
Check out Keanu's blind auditions on The Voice Season 3 in 2019:
