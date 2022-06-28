Why the expansion of DNA evidence usage in SA will help curb crime
One of the biggest developments of the 21st century has been the rapid expansion of the use of DNA samples to solve and fight against criminal activities.
South Africa is a little late to the party, with guest and director of DNA for Africa, Vanessa Lynch, fighting for 20 years for the country to have a decent DNA criminal database following a personal tragedy.
Though slow to start and a withdrawal of funding that led to cases being backlogged, Lynch notes that the country is moving in the right direction.
The government has really come to the party, so to speak. They have allocated more funding, they've started building a new laboratory in the Eastern Cape, which is state of the art and should be finished next year, they've committed to a zero backlog by November 2021... contracts have been fulfilled, we're starting to see more hits on the database again, and we're moving in the right direction.Vanessa Lynch, director - DNA for Africa
This is excellent news because, as Lynch mentions, DNA evidence is one of the strongest and most reliable sources of evidence we can use.
With DNA laws set in place and a growing database, what Lynch calls the "Convicted Offender Bill," was approved by the National Assembly earlier this year, which will allow authorities to sample the DNA of convicted offenders.
A number of the prisoners are serial offenders and they can be linked to other cold cases and serial cases. We've seen this in the past where unrelated cases are linked to a prisoner up to 30, 60 cases.Vanessa Lynch, director - DNA for Africa
Though major strides are being reached in the country, Lynch says that the database needs to have its capacity increased, backlogs processed and sample analysations increased.
What we need to be doing is we need to be identifying these offenders at a much earlier stage so that we can save tomorrow's victims and we haven't really got to that point, yet. That's what we need to get to.Vanessa Lynch, director - DNA for Africa
You can find out more about DNA for Africa on here.
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123595917_scientific-police-opens-with-scissors-a-bag-of-evidence-of-a-crime-in-scientific-laboratory.html
More from Local
Enyobeni Tavern deaths: father of deceased blames the police
Xolile Malangeni said his 17-year-old would still be alive if the police did their job and patrolled such taverns.Read More
How to ensure your child's safety online
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Be In Touch founder, Josh Ramsey, about parenting and social media.Read More
Enyobeni Tavern teen carnage: 'the solutions start with the questions' - SAMRC
Mandy Weiner speaks to the director of the South African Medical Research Council's Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit professor Charles Parry on what we can learn from the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy where twenty-one children died.Read More
South Africa exports more coal to Europe
The world’s fifth largest coal exporter stands to benefit from the EU’s plan to wean itself off Russian coal.Read More
The Voice star Keanu Harker followed his dreams told naysayers 'I believe in me'
Cape Town-born singer-songwriter Keanu Harker sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about his latest single, No More.Read More
Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser
Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem.Read More
Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again
He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the pillage of state resources by private businesses.Read More
Put your furniture on bricks to avoid flood damage City tells township residents
The City of Cape Town says it wants residents living in informal settlements to help reduce the impact of flooding.Read More
The cause of 21 teenager deaths at Enyobeni Tavern still unknown
Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso about this incident and the investigation.Read More