South Africa exports more coal to Europe
Europe is buying more coal from South Africa right now than ever.
It is hoping to wean itself off Russian supplies by the middle of August, and South Africa is already benefitting.
In 2020, 54% of coal consumed in Europe came from Russia.
When Russia invaded Ukraine, European countries immediately started to dramatically increase coal imports from South Africa, writes Alexander Onukwue of Quartz Africa.
So far this year, about 15% of all coal exports from Richard’s Bay Coal Terminal went to the European Union (EU), compared to 4% for the whole of 2021.
South Africa is the world’s fifth-largest coal exporter.
The industry employs about 200,000 people.
For more detail, read “The EU is buying more South African coal than ever”.
