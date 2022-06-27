How to ensure your child's safety online





Social media expert and founder of Be in Touch Josh Ramsey has tips for parents who want to monitor their children's engagement on social media.

He was speaking to Relebogile Mabotja.

Social media is known to be a prime platform that reinforces cyberbullying and can expose children to pornography - among other ills.

Ramsey says parents need to disable sensitive information on their children's profiles including their locations.

This can block stalkers and paedophiles from accessing vulnerable children.

He said applications have default settings designed to maximise engagement and data capturing adding that they are able to get information about online users.

That’s how they build relationships with them and that is how a groomer works. Josh Ramsey, founder - Be in Touch

As soon as your child has given away personal and private information, then there is a breach open to a connection that you can’t control as a parent, so you have to change default settings to off to your location and off to your public account. Josh Ramsey, founder - Be in Touch

Ramsey also advised parents to use an online organisation that gives reviews and ratings for their children before using social media.

We can’t rely on these apps for age regulations and if you want a real touchstone on what is age restriction is [go to] commonsensemedia.org and they have a real age rating on all of these apps and gives parent great advice. Josh Ramsey, founder - Be in Touch

