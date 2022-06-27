



The war in Ukraine is ongoing with devastating effects, not just for those directly involved in the conflict, but also for international markets as exports have been severely limited.

John Maytham spoke to the director at Brenthurst Foundation Greg Mills - who was at the Odessa port in Ukraine - about the far-reaching impact this could have.

Odessa is the largest port for commodity exports in Ukraine and it is where most Ukrainian agricultural commodities are exported to the rest of the world.

However, as a result of the Ukraine invasion by Russia, no ships have been able to leave the port due to a naval blockade that threatens to sink any leaving vessels.

Ukraine has only been able to export a quarter of its regular agricultural exports since the invasion and the country's storage capacity is almost completely filled.

This is having a massive impact on the Ukrainian economy but also on the countries that rely on exports.

Mills believes that the real impact of this is yet to be felt, especially by Africa, and it is essential to get the ports open as soon as possible.

This article first appeared on 702 : Africa yet to feel impact of war-torn Ukraine on food prices