How Access Bank is penetrating the financial market in South Africa
- Access Bank started out as Bank of Athens in 1947 to service the Greek expat community in South Africa
- The bank went through several changes over the years and was rebranded as Grobank several years ago
- In 2018 the bank was acquired by Nigerian Banking Group, Access Bank
Access Bank is a business that has continually reinvented itself.
The bank's origins are rooted in Greece, which served the Greek expat community in South Africa since 1947. You'll remember it as The Bank of Athens.
We went from being a niche bank for a small business banking community, to becoming an agri-bank, and now launching into becoming a full service, wholesale and retail bank.Sugendhree Reddy, CEO at Access Bank South Africa
Fast-forward to 2018 when the bank closed a deal with Fairfax Capital, the public investment corporation and AFGRI, and was relaunched as GroBank.
Two years later, Nigerian Bank group, Access Bank bought into the financial services provider, and now trades as Access Bank South Africa.
RELATED: Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank
Our business banking sector which was the core of the bank is still showing good trends and continues to grow.Sugendhree Reddy, CEO at Access Bank South Africa
The newest part of the bank is the retail sector. We offer retail products on a low scale, but we will compete fiercely by the next year with all the banks with regards to our retail banking products.Sugendhree Reddy, CEO at Access Bank South Africa
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://twitter.com/accessbank_help/photo
More from Business
'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle, about his personal money habits and financial secrets.Read More
EU's ruling forcing Apple to use USB-C chargers is a game changer
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff' magazine.Read More
Takealot poised to compete with new players in the growing e-commerce market
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Duncan McLeod, founder & editor at TechCentral.Read More
South Africa exports more coal to Europe
The world’s fifth largest coal exporter stands to benefit from the EU’s plan to wean itself off Russian coal.Read More
Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight'
Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday. Eskom said unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power stations are to blame.Read More
Why sanctions against Russia are not working
Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School.Read More
We refuse to take responsibility for Eskom strike - NUM
Africa Melane interviews Bizza Motubatse, Highveld regional chairperson at NUM.Read More
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
Eskom granted court interdict against illegal wage strike
The struggling power utility is blaming the ongoing unprotected labour action by its employees for its decision to further plunge South Africans into darkness – the country is now in stage 4 load shedding until Sunday morning.Read More