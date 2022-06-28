'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets
- Songezo Zibi is the chairperson at think-tank, Rivonia Circle.
- He has more than 20 years of corporate experience, having also worked for Absa.
- His first memory of money was the pocket-money he received from his grandparents.
Songezo Zibi has more than 20 years of corporate experience during which he's been a communication and corporate affairs' professional and a leader in diverse industries.
Prior to joining Absa as its head of communications, he was the editor of Business Day.
He's also written extensively about South Africa's political system, economy and social dynamics.
In January 2022, he announced the launch of Rivonia Circle, a think-tank that will give birth to innovative and more effective ways of political participation.
My first relationship with money was my pocket-money that I used to get from my grandparents. If i recall, it was 10 cents per day, so I was getting 50 cents per week.Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle
From my first job, I bought myself a pair of jeans, a golf shirt and a pair of sneakers.Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle
RELATED: How can citizens enact political change? Songezo Zibi shares his vision for SA
My first pay cheque was for R4,872....it was the first time I realised that money really does not go far enough.Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle
Try and avoid credit if you can help it, because then you're not going to spend money that you don't have.Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Supplied
