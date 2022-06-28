Streaming issues? Report here
'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets

28 June 2022 6:37 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Business Day
Songezo Zibi
Absa
Other People's Money
Rivonia Circle

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle, about his personal money habits and financial secrets.
  • Songezo Zibi is the chairperson at think-tank, Rivonia Circle.
  • He has more than 20 years of corporate experience, having also worked for Absa.
  • His first memory of money was the pocket-money he received from his grandparents.
Songezo Zibi. Picture: @songzzibi/Instagram
Songezo Zibi. Picture: @songzzibi/Instagram

Songezo Zibi has more than 20 years of corporate experience during which he's been a communication and corporate affairs' professional and a leader in diverse industries.

Prior to joining Absa as its head of communications, he was the editor of Business Day.

He's also written extensively about South Africa's political system, economy and social dynamics.

In January 2022, he announced the launch of Rivonia Circle, a think-tank that will give birth to innovative and more effective ways of political participation.

My first relationship with money was my pocket-money that I used to get from my grandparents. If i recall, it was 10 cents per day, so I was getting 50 cents per week.

Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle

From my first job, I bought myself a pair of jeans, a golf shirt and a pair of sneakers.

Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle

RELATED: How can citizens enact political change? Songezo Zibi shares his vision for SA

My first pay cheque was for R4,872....it was the first time I realised that money really does not go far enough.

Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle

Try and avoid credit if you can help it, because then you're not going to spend money that you don't have.

Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle

Listen to the audio for more.




