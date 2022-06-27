Takealot poised to compete with new players in the growing e-commerce market





Takealot is the dominant player in the South African e-commerce space

The pending arrival of Amazon will bring fierce competition to Takealot

Other smaller e-commerce sites are also expected to launch in the coming months

©lightfieldstudios/123rf

Naspers-owned online shopping service, Takealot, is the dominant player the South African market, but the arrival of new competitors is set to shake up the industry.

Amazon is set to launch a marketplace in South Africa as part of its global expansion, aiming for a launch in February 2023 with its sights set on Nigeria soon after.

The e-commerce market is growing significantly in South Africa, and for a long time we were behind the developed world, but we're fast playing catch up, and there's no doubt that Amazon's taken note of this. Duncan McLeod, founder & editor at TechCentral

RELATED: Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa

The retailer is also planning an expansion into Belgium, Chile and Colombia.

Other smaller e-commerce offerings are also set to launch in the coming year to also get a piece of a very lucrative pie.

We've seen legacy retail brands, traditional bricks and mortar retailers also getting heavily involved in online commerce in the last little while, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Duncan McLeod, founder & editor at TechCentral

RELATED: Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)

I don't think Amazon is just going to walk in here and find this is a walk in the park. You can be sure that Takealot and other retailers in South Africa are not going to sit by and watch this U.S retail giant eat their lunch. Duncan McLeod, founder & editor at TechCentral

Listen to the audio for more.