Liar, liar: Human lie detector Lizette Volkwyn on how to spot a lie





For many people, it is not always easy to tell if someone is lying to you, but are there ways to scope out if someone is being truthful?

John Maytham spoke to life coach, author and certified PEI human lie detector, Lizette Volkwyn, about how to spot a lie.

Regardless of how good someone may think they are at lying, it is possible to pick up on signals they are not telling the truth.

According to Volkwyn, it is easiest if you are interacting with someone in person but it is possible to pick up that someone is being not telling the truth on the phone or even over email.

The moment you lie, your grammar changes, and we have no control over that. Our subconscious mind knows the truth. Lizette Volkwyn, Life coach, author and certified PEI human lie detector

Volkwyn said that science and psychology have proved that if you are lying, your face and voice will betray that, even for a second, and in many cases human lie detectors are more accurate that polygraphs.

The polygraph can be manipulated; you cannot manipulate your own subconscious mind. Lizette Volkwyn, Life coach, author and certified PEI human lie detector

While it is impossible to say with 100% certainty if someone is lying, if you know the signs to look out for someone can determine the truth with a fair amount of accuracy.

To find out more, listen to the full audio above.