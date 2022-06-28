EU's ruling forcing Apple to use USB-C chargers is a game changer





The European Union's ruling requires all smartphones to use USB-C ports for chargers.

Apple products have always required a different type of charger to other smartphones.

The EU ruling comes into effect in September 2024.

A USB-C charger. © cronislaw/123rf.com

The European Union wants all smartphones to use a USB-C port for charging.

The new rule comes into effect in September 2024 for all smartphones sold in Europe.

Apple devices always required a different type of cable in order to charge, which left many users frustrated because these products have always been more costlier than other conventional chargers.

Toby Shapshak, Editor-in-Chief at Stuff magazine says this ruling is a game changer.

Now, just about everything, expect Apple's devices charge with USB-Cs. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff' magazine

Technology changes... but what we've never really seen is kind of concerted effort from an organisation like the EU saying 'hang on a second, we're going to make it easier, better for the planet and for everybody involved'. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff' magazine

It's a game-changer because now you've got one cable you can charge everything with. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff' magazine

