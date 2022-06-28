EU's ruling forcing Apple to use USB-C chargers is a game changer
- The European Union's ruling requires all smartphones to use USB-C ports for chargers.
- Apple products have always required a different type of charger to other smartphones.
- The EU ruling comes into effect in September 2024.
The European Union wants all smartphones to use a USB-C port for charging.
The new rule comes into effect in September 2024 for all smartphones sold in Europe.
Apple devices always required a different type of cable in order to charge, which left many users frustrated because these products have always been more costlier than other conventional chargers.
Toby Shapshak, Editor-in-Chief at Stuff magazine says this ruling is a game changer.
RELATED: EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones
Now, just about everything, expect Apple's devices charge with USB-Cs.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff' magazine
Technology changes... but what we've never really seen is kind of concerted effort from an organisation like the EU saying 'hang on a second, we're going to make it easier, better for the planet and for everybody involved'.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff' magazine
It's a game-changer because now you've got one cable you can charge everything with.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of 'Stuff' magazine
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140003636_usb-type-c-connector-with-a-grey-cable-being-held-in-hand-shallow-depth-of-field-.html?vti=m9smt6y0zhtdr9se51-1-5
More from Business
'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle, about his personal money habits and financial secrets.Read More
How Access Bank is penetrating the financial market in South Africa
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Sugendhree Reddy, CEO at Access Bank.Read More
Takealot poised to compete with new players in the growing e-commerce market
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Duncan McLeod, founder & editor at TechCentral.Read More
South Africa exports more coal to Europe
The world’s fifth largest coal exporter stands to benefit from the EU’s plan to wean itself off Russian coal.Read More
Wage strikes at Eskom's plants could 'cripple SA overnight'
Stage 4 load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday. Eskom said unlawful industrial action at various Eskom power stations are to blame.Read More
Why sanctions against Russia are not working
Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School.Read More
We refuse to take responsibility for Eskom strike - NUM
Africa Melane interviews Bizza Motubatse, Highveld regional chairperson at NUM.Read More
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
'Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem details when voluntary mask-wearing is advisable.Read More
Eskom granted court interdict against illegal wage strike
The struggling power utility is blaming the ongoing unprotected labour action by its employees for its decision to further plunge South Africans into darkness – the country is now in stage 4 load shedding until Sunday morning.Read More