Why are there so many mass shootings in the Western Cape?





Speaking with Eldred De Klerk, a senior policing and social conflict specialist, Africa Melane enquired as to whether there was any connection or a root cause for these recent incidents.

According to De Klerk, there's no overt direct link at this time, but police would still need to perform the appropriate crime scene analysis to make that kind of determination. Proper management of this process is critical to establishing a link, if one exists.

It is critical that police leadership and police commanders - and especially first responders - look to cordon and contain crime scenes until such time as the necessary crime scene managers and investigators can work that crime scene to find that evidence to link one incident to another because of a gun, because of DNA, or a footprint even or any other such piece of evidence. Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

That being said, people of the ground still need reassurance from authorities that they were actively working toward solving these crimes and, more importantly, looking toward prevention in the future. Africa put forward why there wasn't greater cooperation between the various law enforcement divisions to achieve that. According to De Klerk, there is "an integrated crime and violence prevention strategy" that is meant to achieve that goal.

The critical thing, is that [all the various divisions] need to work toward the same hymn sheet. They need to align strategy, they need to align resource spend, they need to align their operational and programmatic objectives, so that they are actually working toward the same set of outcomes. Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

The failure with this according to De Clerk, is that various crime fighting unit are only communicating what they are individually doing and that a coordinated strategy isn't in play.

Scroll up for audio.

Related: R100 000 reward offered in connection with mass shooting in Tulbagh on Sunday