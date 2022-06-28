Why are there so many mass shootings in the Western Cape?
Speaking with Eldred De Klerk, a senior policing and social conflict specialist, Africa Melane enquired as to whether there was any connection or a root cause for these recent incidents.
According to De Klerk, there's no overt direct link at this time, but police would still need to perform the appropriate crime scene analysis to make that kind of determination. Proper management of this process is critical to establishing a link, if one exists.
It is critical that police leadership and police commanders - and especially first responders - look to cordon and contain crime scenes until such time as the necessary crime scene managers and investigators can work that crime scene to find that evidence to link one incident to another because of a gun, because of DNA, or a footprint even or any other such piece of evidence.Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
That being said, people of the ground still need reassurance from authorities that they were actively working toward solving these crimes and, more importantly, looking toward prevention in the future. Africa put forward why there wasn't greater cooperation between the various law enforcement divisions to achieve that. According to De Klerk, there is "an integrated crime and violence prevention strategy" that is meant to achieve that goal.
The critical thing, is that [all the various divisions] need to work toward the same hymn sheet. They need to align strategy, they need to align resource spend, they need to align their operational and programmatic objectives, so that they are actually working toward the same set of outcomes.Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
The failure with this according to De Clerk, is that various crime fighting unit are only communicating what they are individually doing and that a coordinated strategy isn't in play.
Scroll up for audio.
Related: R100 000 reward offered in connection with mass shooting in Tulbagh on Sunday
More from Local
'If Stage 6 lasted a cumulative 24 hours, economy likely to lose R12 billion'
The Money Show interviews economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and energy analyst Chris Yelland (EE Business Intelligence).Read More
SA confirms second case of monkeypox in WC
The NICD said monkeypox is "rarely fatal" and illness can dissipate within two to four weeks adding that most cases don't require hospital treatment.Read More
Wage strike ends as Eskom and unions reach an agreement - Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the intimidation by striking workers had seen the country plunged into darkness and saw the property of managers and the utility destroyed.Read More
Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power
Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of government.Read More
Renewable energy the next step for SA
Refilwe speaks to Africa Rainbow Energy Project's Brian Dames, about South Africa's energy crisis and AREP's vision.Read More
Eskom bosses, union leaders locked in talks amid stage 6 load shedding
The utility's critical staff at different power stations went on an unprotected strike this week over their working conditions, adding more pressure on the frail grid.Read More
Do parenting programmes work in preventing violence? A study investigated this
The Institute for Security Studies' Chandré Gould, speaks to Lester about whether parenting programmes work to prevent violence.Read More
ANC Gauteng's top officials deny that elective conference was messy
The ANC in Gauteng which is on the brink of losing power couldn't complete its business of conference instead opting to vote for additional members and deal with policy issues next month.Read More
Eskom hits us with stage 6 load shedding on Tuesday and Wednesday
This comes after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the grid was under pressure as the strike by some of its staff continued at power plants.Read More