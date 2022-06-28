World leaders condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine shopping mall





Rescue workers are racing against time to find more casualties of a deadly airstrike by Russia on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Ukraine on Monday. At least 18 people have been killed and more than 60 injured in the attack, while scores of people are missing. The Ukraine defence ministry said the attack had been well-timed to take place during the shopping mall's peak times, with thousands of shoppers visiting the mall.

The most recent cruise missile attack: Kremenchuk, Poltava region. Target is shopping mall with horrific number of civil people inside. Never forgive —never forget. Russia is a terrorist state. pic.twitter.com/uyyprfMIS2 — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) June 27, 2022

As international outrage grows, global leaders have described the attack as “abominable”. The latest violence coincides with the meeting of G7 leaders in Germany, where Russia has dominated the agenda. In a joint statement, the G7 group said the "indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime".

It does feel like Vladimir Putin has beaten his chest and ordered his forces to carry out an escalated attack. This town is in fear about what happens next. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Meanwhile, Japan is grappling a massive heatwave, with temperatures hovering around 35 degree celsius. The government has warned citizens to save power by turning off the lights and non-essential appliances, or face power cuts.

The heat may not sound remarkable but for Japan, these are record temperatures in June. It's 40 degrees just outside the capital, which is very high. Because of that, demand for air conditioning goes up and the systems can't cope. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

