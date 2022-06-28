The impact of abortion laws in the US





The country expected the decision to take place after a leak in May.

In West Virginia, only one abortion clinic can be found in the entire state.

Changes to abortion laws in the America will have a huge impact on how and where these procedures are going to take place in future.

Much of the country is still trying to figure out what this will mean for American women.

We kind of anticipated this after there was that leak that happened in May, so I think people were expecting it but it was still a bit of a shock when it was decided. Alicia Gutierrez-Romine | Assistant Prof of History, Dept of History, Politics, and Sociology at La Sierra University

I think what we are going to see is an influx of women coming in from other states, trying to take advantage of the resources that we do have here. Alicia Gutierrez-Romine - Assistant Prof of History, Dept of History, Politics, and Sociology at La Sierra University

It is still early too early to say what this decision will mean, but Gutierrez-Romine is confident that this will allow for an influx of women from other states.

