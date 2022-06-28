Enyobeni Tavern tragedy raises questions about spatial inequalities in townships





The tragedy that struck East London teenagers who lost their lives partying at a tavern this weekend has brought up many conversations centring on recreational activities that the youth engage in.

One of these has been underage drinking and having gatherings at adult-only venues such as taverns, clubs, pubs, and the like.

However, though it is troubling that there are these unsupervised events happening in spaces not meant for underaged teens, questions arise as to what do the youth even have to do to occupy themselves outside of school hours?

This question is especially pertinent to young people living in townships which has a scarcity of resources or facilities for healthier recreational activities such as arts and sport.

This is arguably a major reason that the youth flock to these spaces because there are little-to-no safe spaces catered to them for them to unwind with their friends or otherwise occupy their free time.

So, who is to blame? Is the state's lack of addressing the spatial inequalities that led the youth seeking alternative spaces for vibes to blame, or are parents to blame for not paying enough attention to what their kids are doing outside their homes?

Because of our current status, black and coloured children will always lag behind. There is no investment in child or teenage centre facilities, so the only option that the young people will visit is the adult facilities that sell alcohol because there are no enrichment centres for them. Samukelisiwe Coka, Consultant - South African Council for Women Graduates

Perhaps, more nefariously, questions on morality seem to be shifting blame on the youth themselves for putting themselves in potentially harmful situations society may or may not deem appropriate depending on the sociopolitical climate of the country at the time.

Coka says instead of playing the blame game, the country should come up with solutions.

Instead of coming with solutions and saying 'what can we learn from these commonalities?... What lesson are these tragedies presenting for us as parents, as government, as stakeholders? Blaming is not going to solve any problems. Samukelisiwe Coka, Consultant - South African Council for Women Graduates

If anything, Coka says that tragedies like this force the country to have roundtable discussions on things like parenting, alcohol consumption, and youth culture.

What is our conversation about alcohol? What is our conversation about the dangers of underage drinking? What is our lived realities in the townships? How do you empower your child as your child leaves home and meets with friends? Samukelisiwe Coka, Consultant - South African Council for Women Graduates

