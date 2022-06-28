Oops! Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son backs a Lamborghini into a parked BMW





Well, it's not every day one see's a 10-year-old boy crash a car. Now add celebrity kid and Lamborghini to that sentence, and you're bound to have a viral story on the internet.

Ben Affleck's son, Samuel, got into the driver's seat of a $225,000 (R3.5 million) Lamborghini and got into a little fender bender with a BMW parked behind it. The actor, his son and his fiancé, Jennifer Lopez had been shopping at an exotic car dealership in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

It's believed the engine was running when Samuel got into the driver's seat and put the car into reverse. Lopez had been sitting behind Samuel, while Affleck stood outside. According to reports, there was no damage to the vehicles.

i feel like these photos of ben affleck's 10yo hitting a parked BMW with a lamborghini are the little treat we all needed today pic.twitter.com/7X6G29eemo — internet baby (@kirkpate) June 27, 2022

After inspecting the impact, Affleck hugged his son and gave him some reassurance that everything was fine.

Of course, the social media is in a frenzy, with many blaming Affleck for allowing his son to get into the driver's seat.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbs Wire correspondent, Barbara Friedman, about how the internet has reacted to the story.

Social media are up in arms. One comment says when "Ben's son drives a fancy car and crashes it, the guy who owns the other car says 'no problem, come back soon'". Another comment says the kid belongs in juvenile detention. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

People are asking why his son was in the driver's seat and why was he reversing the Lamborghini. And JLo is standing against a car looking at her phone, like this is just another day. It's quite odd. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

