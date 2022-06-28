'Paw-it-Forward' - SPCA asking for your support to help homeless pet owners





It has long been said that dogs are a man's best friend, and that's true regardless of age, race, or economic status.

That's why the SPCA is asking Capetonians to support its Cape Town Pet Upliftment Project (CTPUP) initiative.

It aims to help disadvantaged pet owners make sure their animals can receive the best care possible.

The project is run together with AtFrits Dog Hotel & Daycare Centre based in the CBD and allows Capetonians to buy vouchers for pet vaccinations and sterilisations.

The idea is, that purchasing a voucher, donors can ‘paw’ it forward.

The voucher can then be redeemed at the SPCA Mobile Unit at atFrits Dog Hotel and Daycare Centre in Cape Town every Wednesday.

Sadly most disadvantaged pet owners cannot reciprocate financially and, as a result, are unable to get their animals microchipped, vaccinated annually or even sterilised. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Full vaccination, sterilisation and micro-chipping can be purchased from only R600. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The @capespca mobile Unit is every Wednesday in the parking area at atFrits Dog Hotel and Daycare Centre from 13:00 to 14:30. AtFrits Dog Hotel & Daycare Centre

Vouchers can be purchased here:

