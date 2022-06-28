Want to save on fuel? Try lift-sharing your kids to school





© fizkes/123rf.com

For working and busy parents, finding a reliable lift club for your child can be a headache.

And with rising fuel costs, more parents are forming lift-sharing clubs to ease the financial burden.

Gone are the days when you had to find a lift through word-of-mouth or in a Whatsapp group.

Much like an e-hailing app, there's now a ride-sharing service, which matches parents who share a similar destination and allows them to share the costs of taking their children to school or other events.

This facility is currently built into the D6 School Communicator App, widely used by schools and parents across the country.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Willem Kitshoff, CEO of D6 Group to find out how it works.

Sharing rides between parents in a small community has been going on forever. What we try to do is make the administrative hassle a little bit easier. We serve schools with our communication and management platform and saw an opportunity to support parents by enabling them to facilitate lift-sharing more effectively. Willem Kitshoff, CEO of D6 Group

The app services over 2,500 schools across the country and within this year, all schools will have access to this capability.

Kitshoff said the ride-sharing service catered to parents using the same application.

An important aspect is the safety of learners.

If you're driving to an event, you log that you're going to that specific event and say how many seats you've got open. Other parents in your community can request the ride and you can accept or decline. The parent who needs the lift can see who the parent is that's driving. There is full transparency in terms of who the driver is and how many seats. Willem Kitshoff, CEO of D6 Group

We only allow parents in the school to drive. That was one of the major safety concerns we had to resolve. We don't allow people outside the school community to access this platform. Willem Kitshoff, CEO of D6 Group

If a parent wants to earn money from driving, a Professional Driving Permit is required.

To find out more about the service, visit https://d6.co.za/education/rides/

