Spike in payday weekend drink drive incidents 'not ok' says JP Smith





The man in charge of safety and security for Cape Town has voiced his disappointment following the release of statistics that show a spike in drunk driving incidents over the payday weekend.

More than two dozen motorists were arrested for drunk driving between Friday and Sunday and more than fifty were held for driving under the influence of alcohol in the week 20-26 June.

It really is disappointing to see the continued spike in public safety incidents whenever these payday weekends roll around. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The payday weekend phenomenon is not new, and it is any person’s right to let their hair down after a long week or month of work. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The concern is that, in too many instances, that enjoyment results in poor choices that end up getting an individual hurt, or them hurting someone else. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

I cannot understand how so many of our road users continue to think that this type of behaviour is okay. It is not. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Your actions could put someone in the hospital, or worse, the morgue, and you behind bars for a very long time. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

RELATED: Cape Town motorists warned as alcohol breathalysers make comeback