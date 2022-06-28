'Just a hoe with babies' mom-blogger Shana Fife longlisted for literary award
- Writer, blogger and author Shana Fife published her debut book, Ougat in 2021.
- 'Ougat' is a deeply personal story about surviving the social conditioning of her Cape Flats community
- The memoir is on the longlist for the 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards
She released her debut memoir 'Ougat: From a hoe into a housewife' in 2021 and less than a year later local blogger Shana Fife is celebrating after being included on the 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards longlist.
'Ougat' tells Fife’s story of survival - surviving the social conditioning of her Cape Flats community, surviving sexual violence and depression, and of ultimately escaping a cycle of abuse.
Fife has been praised for her honesty and candour in writing about topics often considered 'taboo'.
Fife, who is a copywriter by trade, is well-known for her hugely popular blog which began life as 'Just a hoe with babies', but since her marriage to husband Riyaahd, has been renamed Into A Housewife - JAHWB'.
Writing on her Facebook page this week, Fife said she was 'excited' and also 'honoured' to have been included in the longlist.
The Times says the award will be given to a book that presents “the illumination of truthfulness, especially those forms of it that are new, delicate, unfashionable and fly in the face of power”, and that demonstrates “compassion, elegance of writing, and intellectual and moral integrity”.
Judges for the non-fiction award are author and Bridge Books owner Griffen Shea, journalist and author Nomavenda Mathiane and director of the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS) Bongani Ngqulunga.
Click here for the complete list of longlisted books.
Click below to watch the virtual book launch of Fife's book Ougat: From A Hoe Into A Housewife And Then Some hosted by author and CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King:
RELATED:Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed'
