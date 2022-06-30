Benefits of family investing





The financial challenges due to the current economic climate have underscored the importance of investing towards financial sustainability – as an individual and as a family. Investing as a family offers the opportunity to build wealth collectively for posterity, allowing intergenerational wealth and wisdom transfer.

At PPS Investments, we’ve looked at some of the ways to help you and your family make the most of your investments through value-added benefits.

Investing as a family could afford access to reduced fees.

Investing as a family through the PPS Investments Family Network means that the more you and your family invest with us, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees. This fosters a culture of saving by encouraging your family to invest as part of a Family Network to qualify for reduced administration fees.

Even if you invest by yourself (and not alongside any family members) by consolidating your investments on our platform, your total investments will determine the administration fee applicable!

Family investing could add to profit allocation for PPS members

Under the ethos of mutuality, PPS shares 100% of its profits with you, as a qualifying PPS member, and you have an opportunity to get more Profit-Share:

By Linking family members’ investments to increase your Profit-Share allocation.

When choosing PPS funds and retirement and savings solutions (allocations will be received on both).

From products held across the PPS Group through the PPS Profit-Share Cross-Holdings Booster. The more products you hold, the more Profit-Share you could get.

Start investing as a family today

Building financial sustainability starts with fostering a culture of saving as a family, especially during these times as many are looking for solutions that will make the money that they have invested work harder for them.

For more information, contact your financial adviser to find out how to maximise family investing with PPS Investments.

T&Cs apply. PPS Investments is an authorised FSP.