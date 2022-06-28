What stage 6 load shedding means for households, business





-Eskom says stage 6 loadshedding is a possibility

-An energy expert says averting the crisis would require a national priority plan

-Eskom must urgently resolve the impasse with striking workers

After consistent rolling blackouts since the start of the year, South Africans could be subjected to stage 6 load shedding.

On Tuesday, Eskom announced that it could escalate the power cuts following days of strike action by employees across nine power stations.

The power utility said the unprotected industrial action had negatively impacted on its generating capacity.

With Stage 6, Eskom must shed 6000 meggawatts of power - which is double the frequency of stage 3.

It means South Africans will be in the dark for six hours per day, possibly in two-hour cycles. South Africa last experienced Stage 6 loadshedding in 2019.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Chris Yelland, managing director at EE Business Intelligence about the implications of Stage 6 power cuts.

Stage 6 is a very serious issue that will cost the South African economy dearly. It will affect jobs and investment and cause huge inconvenience to consumers. Chris Yelland, managing director at EE Business Intelligence

Yellend said there are solutions to the power crisis, in the short to medium term, that would require a national priority plan. This should involve the private sector to deliver massive amounts of wind, solar and battery energy storage.

It's the kind of crisis that Eskom is now considering. They have announced a series of roundtable discussions for an emergency plan to present to labour and the public. Chris Yelland, managing director at EE Business Intelligence

Eskom workers embarked on the wildcat strike after wage negotiations deadlocked last Tuesday.

Trade union NUM is demanding a salary increase between 8% and 10%, while Solidarity wants 5.5% across the board. Eskom is standing firm on its offer of 5.3%.

Yelland said it could take up to three months for the power utility to resolve the current labour dispute.

Before the industrial action, we had stage 2 to stage 4 load shedding. Eskom indicated that the current action is putting at risk 4,000 megawatts, which is four stages of load shedding. So this means we could have stage 6 to stage 8 load shedding. Chris Yelland, managing director at EE Business Intelligence

To halt the ongoing strike action, Yellend said Eskom will need to come to a settlement with striking workers.

Nothing at a technical level or delivering on generating capacity in the next three months can address this. The solution is to come to terms with the labour union's demands. Government may have to intervene or it may have to go to court. The bottom line is the industrial action must be resolved. Chris Yelland, managing director at EE Business Intelligence

