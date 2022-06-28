Renewable energy the next step for SA





More and more renewable energy companies are popping up around the country

740 megawatts will be spread around 4 provinces

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com

Could African Rainbow Energy Projects be the answer to South Africa's load shedding problem?

AREP is an African energy company that focuses on clean energy solutions.

Our current set of projects we were taking on is 20. Both for the private sector, and the continued renewable programme in South Africa. Brian Dames - CEO at African Rainbow Energy

North West, Northen Cape, Western Cape and Mpumalanga is where 740 megawatts will be spread. The question is, will this be enough?

It's not just us. There are other companies delivering power to the grid, so it does make a difference. Brian Dames - CEO at African Rainbow Energy

Over the next 18 months, we will be seeing more and more renewable energy plants in and around the country.

