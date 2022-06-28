Are you Cape Town's next child ballet star? City Ballet auditions are now open





Copyright: creatista/123rf

Is your son or daughter the next Andile Ndlovu or Kitty Phetla? Can they pirouette like a pro or sissonne like a star?

If so, the Cape Town City Ballet is inviting them to audition for a role in its forthcoming production of Romeo and Juliet at the Artscape.

The production is based on William Shakespeare’s classic, tragic love story and choreographed by South African ballet doyenne Veronica Paeper and follows on from her her acclaimed recent productions of Carmen and A Christmas Carol – The Story of Scrooge.

The company will perform to Sergei Prokofiev’s well known score, to tell the story of the ill-fated, star-crossed lovers.

Auditions are open for children aged 10-14, who are available for rehearsals from 11 July and live performances at Artscape from 4 to 28 August.

Email: auditions@capetowncityballet.org.za for more information

RELATED: The SA ballet star defying race and gender stereotypes

RELATED: Dancer Kitty Phetla joins forces with jazz artist Nduduzo Makhathini